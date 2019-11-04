UrduPoint.com
Civilians Among Killed, Injured In Grenade Attack In Kashmir - Police

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:36 PM

Civilians Among Killed, Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir - Police

Three policemen and fifteen civilians were injured, while one person was killed on Monday in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the largest city of the Indian-administered territory of Kashmir, police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Three policemen and fifteen civilians were injured, while one person was killed on Monday in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the largest city of the Indian-administered territory of Kashmir, police said.

"3 SSB personnel and 15 civilians injured. One Rinku singh of Saharanpur succumbed," Kashmir police wrote on Twitter.

A grenade was hurled at security forces on Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, which is the second grenade attack in the city within two weeks. The previous one was launched on October 26 in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and resulted in six security personnel injured.

As of now, none of the extremist groups in the region has taken over the responsibility for the attack yet.

On Thursday, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories despite protests from Pakistan and China, which both lay claims to parts of the Kashmir territory. This was followed by increased activity of separatist groups advocating for the separation of the Islamic part of Kashmir from India.

