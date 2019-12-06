UrduPoint.com
Computerization Of Land Record Afoot In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:37 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Computerization of land record in Azad Jammu Kashmir, under a phased program, was in progress under the spirit to ensure foolproof transparency in registration of land record, an official sources said on Friday.

A high-level meeting held in the State's metropolis reviewed the ongoing "Computerization of Land Record" across the state to provide required computerized copies of land record to the aspirant through the one window operation, they said.

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Mathar Niaz Rana chaired the meeting.

Senior Member board of Revenue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi and Secretary Information Technology Midhat Shahzad apprised the house of the progress on the computerization of land record Project.

The sources continued that the meeting was informed that under First Phase of the project, land record of 3 tehsils Hattian, Dudhyal and Dhirkot had been computerized as a pilot project.

The land record data of 235 villages in 3 tehsils belonging to 39,5691 land owners has been put on Land Record Management Information System.

Now, the needy people can receive required copies of the computerized record and transfer of land record in just 15 minutes by verification of thumb impression.

Up-till now, 12000 computerized copies of land and 1500 computerized transfer of land copies have been issued from the center. Under Phase II, land record of 8 more Tehsils would be computerized.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana lauded the role of Information Technology Board and Board of Revenue for giving a practical shape to the project and said Phase-I of the project is appreciable.

He stressed the need to create awareness among public about the computerization of land record.

The Chief Secretary said that development of Information Technology was the priority of the government and sufficient funds had been diverted for this sector.

He also inquired about the pace of other projects of the Information Technology Board exercised in AJK.

