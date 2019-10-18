Deputy Commissioner leads Kashmir solidarity rally in Harnai

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar here on Friday led a big rally against brutalities of India in Occupied Kashmir and took it out from District Complex to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar here on Friday led a big rally against brutalities of India in Occupied Kashmir and took it out from District Complex to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Local administrations officials, students, teachers, Balochistan Awami Party's workers, other party leaders and tribal elders attended the rally which was taken from the District Complex and marched through different routs of the city.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with pro-freedom slogans in favour of Occupied Kashmir. They chanted slogans against brutalities and demanded international human rights organizations to take notice of India involved in violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir from prolong time and to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue.

Addressing the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said the routine life was paralyzed from consecutive 75 days in Occupied Kashmir due to the curfew imposed by Modi led government. He said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till achievement of Kashmir freedom, saying the international human rights organizations should play their important role to take notice of India involved in volition of human rights since long period in Occupied Kashmir. "Kashmir is part of Pakistan", he said, saying the voice of Kashmiri could not be suppressed by use of force.