UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally In Harnai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner leads Kashmir solidarity rally in Harnai

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar here on Friday led a big rally against brutalities of India in Occupied Kashmir and took it out from District Complex to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar here on Friday led a big rally against brutalities of India in Occupied Kashmir and took it out from District Complex to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Local administrations officials, students, teachers, Balochistan Awami Party's workers, other party leaders and tribal elders attended the rally which was taken from the District Complex and marched through different routs of the city.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with pro-freedom slogans in favour of Occupied Kashmir. They chanted slogans against brutalities and demanded international human rights organizations to take notice of India involved in violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir from prolong time and to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue.

Addressing the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said the routine life was paralyzed from consecutive 75 days in Occupied Kashmir due to the curfew imposed by Modi led government. He said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till achievement of Kashmir freedom, saying the international human rights organizations should play their important role to take notice of India involved in volition of human rights since long period in Occupied Kashmir. "Kashmir is part of Pakistan", he said, saying the voice of Kashmiri could not be suppressed by use of force.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Harnai From Government

Recent Stories

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in C ..

2 hours ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of security forces ..

3 minutes ago

33rd National Games torch to reach Abbottabad on S ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism projects in Mirf ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Ambassador Says Rome's Critical Stand on S ..

3 minutes ago

Gepco illegal appointments case adjourned till 31s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.