MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Dr. Jassu Mal, a prominent business and industry figure from Sindh, has strongly criticized the world for not doing enough to enable people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to exercise their right to self determination under UN resolutions.

Talking to APP here, the newly elected chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) said that India has a big population where not only Muslims but all other minorities were� facing cruelties of Hindu majority.

Dr. Jassu Mal hailed Pakistan�for its tolerance and equal treatment to minorities. He added that minorities in Pakistan were safe and free to do businesses and life as per their customs.

He said, he himself was an accomplished businessman from a minority.

He said, Kashmir remained a disputed area since independence only because of India's obstinate attitude to dominate in the region.

He said, Indian forces were in the IIOJ&K for over last 70 years with their brutal and barbaric tactics but it all has failed to dent the courage of Kashmiris.

He urged the United Nations and world powers to get the injustices and Indian brutalities stopped and enable Kashmiri people decide their own destiny as promised in UN resolutions.