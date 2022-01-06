UrduPoint.com

Fair Probe Into Sopore Like Massacres In IIOJK Demanded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 01:21 PM

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir and APHC leaders have said Indian forces including its army, paramilitary forces and police personnel have committed scores of massacres in the territory during past 33 years

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir and APHC leaders have said Indian forces including its army, paramilitary forces and police personnel have committed scores of massacres in the territory during past 33 years.

On January 6 in 1993, the Indian forces massacred around 60 men and women in Sopore town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement said the families of the massacre victims were still waiting for justice which was being denied by the corrupt and state-run legal system, supported by an aggressive and fascist Indian government.

Nobody knows clearly about the inquiry process done by BSF in their own staff court of inquiry and if they have punished the culprits or not, Ahsan Untoo said.

He said that some of the victim families from Sopore were in touch with him and he would fight the case till the culprits were punished.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Ahad Parra, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Shameem Shawl in their statements termed the Kashmiris' sacrifices as the priceless asset of the ongoing freedom struggle.

They said the Sopore massacre is a living dark tale of a country which has always perpetrated militarization and suppression under the garb of democratic facade.

The leaders also paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore carnage and demanded an impartial probe into all such massacre to bring the perpetrators to justice.

