Freedom Organizations Call For Strike On August 5 In IIOJK

Hurriyat organizations in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe a general strike on August 5 against Indian's illegal measures

The strike will draw the attention of the world that India's position in Jammu and Kashmir is of a forcible occupier and it is taking illegal measures to damage the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), in a statement issued in Srinagar, thanked the international community and the justice loving institutions for not accepting the aforesaid imperialist moves of Modi-led fascist Indian government in Kashmir.

Two years ago, on August 5, 2019, New Delhi took an oppressive measure to forcefully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India, by dividing the region and ending its statehood.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory on the UN Charter and its people have yet to determine their political future, India does not have the right to integrate the region into its territory," the statement said.

Kashmiri people, it said, consider the application of the entire Constitution of India to Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and immoral in accordance with international law and unilateral repeal of Article 37 is sheer violation of international principles and laws.

India has not stopped there, but since then it has continued to impose imperialistic laws aimed at oppressing the local population and changing the demography of the disputed region, the DFP deplored.

"It booked thousands of leaders, workers and ordinary youth in fabricated cases and even placed guards on the breath of ordinary citizens.

The result is that anyone who tries to speak out against India's colonial tactics is subjected to strict black laws, and the lives of his loved ones are being jeopardized." In such a situation, the DFP pointed out, the people have no choice but to protest peacefully to make it clear to the world that India's position in Jammu and Kashmir is of a forcible occupier and it is holding the region by means of a brutal state terrorism.

Despite every sort of Indian brutality and oppression it has been proven time and time again that the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir have not given up their demand for right to self-determination and they will stand by this demand until they are given a chance to decide their political future the statement concluded.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Moment in a statement said that Kashmiris by observing August 5 as Black Day will send a message to India that the conspiracies and tactics being used by New Delhi against the freedom movement cannot end the struggle.

JKMM Information Secretary Shabir Ahmed said that the people of Kashmir have been going through the most difficult situation for the past two years, yet they are showing courage and perseverance.

He termed the repeal of Kashmir's special status as illegal, unacceptable and in violation of UN resolutions and the 4th Geneva convention.

