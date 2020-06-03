GPKSC lashes out at India for using draconian laws against Kashmiris in disputed IOJK

The Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council, (GPKSC), called upon the community civilized, freedom and peace-loving nations besides the United Nations to move ahead, under their due global responsibilities, to ensure the survival of the people of the world's most sensitive disputed state of the IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : The Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council, (GPKSC), called upon the community civilized, freedom and peace-loving nations besides the United Nations to move ahead, under their due global responsibilities, to ensure the survival of the people of the world's most sensitive disputed state of the IOJK.

The council lashed out at India for resorting to the draconian laws against the innocent population in the turbulent and double-locked disputed Indian occupied State of Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing the concluding session of the extra-ordinary meeting of the organization held in London late Tuesday, Chairman, GPKSC Raja Sikander Khan and President Kaala Khan said increased aggressive posture of the hardliner BJP-led Indian regime has put � on stake - the global peace in general and the South Asia's regional peace in particular because of here (India) nefarious designs of expansionism in the region, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the chair � Raja Sikander Khan underlined that India was engaged in ethnic cleansing in the Indian held Jammu Kashmir (IHJK) state targeting the innocent Muslim population of the Muslim-majority disputed occupied state with ulterior motives to hurt the demography of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Muslim-dominated Jammu Kashmir state since August 05 last year sinister act of scrapping article 370 of the Indian constitution abrogating the special status of the disputed occupied Kashmir, he underlined.

He said early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue was key to emergence of ever lasting peace in South Asia in particular and the global peace in general.

Khan said with the passage of time, the world had started acknowledging the gravity of the fast-deteriorating situation in South Asia following the increased aggressive posture of the extremist BJP-led Indian government of the Hindutiva mindset in the region.

Referring to the recent letter written by the sub committee's chairperson, Maria Arena to the Indian internal affairs minister, the GPKSC Chairman said recent arrest of two human rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, under the UAPA, was ample proof of the fact that the Modi-led hardliner Indian ruling always assumed every freedom and peace-loving Kashmiri and human rights activist as terrorist because of her traditional prejudicial and anti-human approach, he added.

Khan said this act of the Indian government was itself state terrorism and negates the human rights guaranteed under the constitution of India. He pointed out that it had been a routine of successive Indian governments to violate human rights particularly in occupied Jammu Kashmir and shadowed their crimes under the garb of so-called democracy and secularism, but now India's ugly face stand exposed, he underlined.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC President Kaala Khan welcomed the recent letter written by the European Parliament's global human rights subcommittee to the Indian government about massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan termed the move as a charge sheet against the Indian Internal Affairs Minister Amit Shah of the hardliner RSS-oriented BJP government.

Kaala Khan underlined that the RSS-oriented extremist Indian government was using anti-terrorism law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in repeated abortive attempts to curb the civil liberties and intimidate the human rights defenders within India and in the bleeding vale of IOJK, he added.