Hindko Language Essay Contest To Highlight Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Hindko language essay contest to highlight Kashmir issue

The Gandhara Hindko Board, a literary and cultural organization, has announced to hold a Hindko language essay contest for youths to highlight the Kashmir issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Gandhara Hindko board, a literary and cultural organization, has announced to hold a Hindko language essay contest for youths to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Youth, particularly school, college and university students, aged 16 to 25 years, could take party in essay competition on "Kashmir Pakistan Dee Shahragay (Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan), a press release said on Saturday.

The contestants can send their essays to the academy by post, located at 2-Chinar Road, University Town, Peshawar by September 15. They can take the screenshots of the essays and send the same through WhatsApp as well at cell phone 0334-555 4665.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates at a ceremony to be hosted in the Gandhara Hindko Academy.

