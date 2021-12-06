UrduPoint.com

India Cannot Erase Kashmiris' Love For Pakistan: TWI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

India cannot erase Kashmiris' love for Pakistan: TWI

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has said that Kashmiris have a deep love and attachment for Pakistan and want to be part of the country after gaining freedom from Indian subjugation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has said that Kashmiris have a deep love and attachment for Pakistan and want to be part of the country after gaining freedom from Indian subjugation.

This was said at a meeting of the Advisory Council of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami held in Budgam under the chair of Khadim Hussain. The meeting discussed the current situation in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The participants of the meeting expressed strong reaction to the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in which he said that "his administration is compiling a list of those working for Pakistan against whom strict action will be taken".

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami advised the puppet governor of Modi-led fascist Indian government to study history to find out that the Kashmiri leadership had convened a meeting in Srinagar on July 19, 1947, even before Pakistan formally came into existence.

The very meeting passed the accession to Pakistan resolution, it added. The participants said that India has occupied Jammu and Kashmir by military force while Pakistan is a strong supporter of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

They said that India has been persecuting Kashmiris since 1947 for their unconditional love for Pakistan but it could not erase this love from their hearts. The TWI leaders maintained that confused by the slogans "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours", Indian rulers have given a free hand to their occupation forces to inflict atrocities on unarmed people in the occupied territory".

The meeting asked India to read the writing on the wall and give Kashmiris their birthright, the right to self-determination. The meeting strongly condemned the termination of Kashmiri government employees by the occupation administration from their services.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Governor Jammu Srinagar July Media From Government Love

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms Omicron Variant Among 2 People Who ..

Russia Confirms Omicron Variant Among 2 People Who Arrived From South Africa - W ..

3 minutes ago
 Vaccine developer warns of 'more lethal' pandemic

Vaccine developer warns of 'more lethal' pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Trans Peshawar mulls acquiring more buses for BRT: ..

Trans Peshawar mulls acquiring more buses for BRT: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 EU Extends Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime fo ..

EU Extends Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime for One Year

3 minutes ago
 Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions ..

Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions, AUKUS in Asia-Pacific - Lavr ..

8 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.