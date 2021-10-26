UrduPoint.com

India Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Voice: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:47 PM

India can't suppress Kashmiris' voice: minister

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiri people despite using heavy force

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiri people despite using heavy force.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistani nation would observe the black day on Oct 27 (Wednesday) to deliver a message to the Indian government that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiri brethren at all forums.

He urged the United Nations and other international organisations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir dispute should be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by the United Nations' Security Council.

Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan as majority of its population is Muslim. Therefore, we should accelerate efforts for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

