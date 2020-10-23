India conspiring to weaken neighbours including Pakistan: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has once again warned India to stop dreaming of military occupation of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as the people of both regions had sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom and they know how to protect their land and liberty

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has once again warned India to stop dreaming of military occupation of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as the people of both regions had sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom and they know how to protect their land and liberty.

Addressing a seminar organized by Women's University Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, he said that the Kashmiri people are thankful for the help the tribes they had extended to them in the Kashmir liberation war of 1947 under the spirit of fraternity and brotherhood.

The AJK President expressed the confidence that if India committed a folly of any kind of adventurism against AJK or GB, the people of not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but every part of Pakistan would extend forthright support to the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir who had passed accession to Pakistan resolution from the platform of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim conference one month before the inception of Pakistan, are still determined to make the state a part of Pakistan and every nook and cranny of the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir was echoing with the slogans of freedom and Pakistan today.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the massacre of more than 250,000 Kashmiri people by the Indian Army, Dogra Army and the RSS goons in November 1947 after intruding Indian troops in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, was the biggest tragedy of the humane history.

"The bloodletting still continues, and more than 500,000 Kashmiri people have been martyred so far," he said.

The President added that seeing the spirit and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the last seven decades, the Indian rulers altered their policy in August last year, and abolished the special status of the territory under their occupation, and bifurcated the state making it a part of the Indian Union, and started settling Indian citizens in Kashmir in order to change its demography and bury the Kashmir issue once and for all.

The AJK President said that India was not only busy in the conspiracy to change demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but under its Hindutva policy, it is attempting to weaken neighbouring countries particularly Pakistan in order to materialize its dream of Hindu supremacy and materializing the dream of Akhand Bharat.

Sardar Masood Khan stressed participants of the seminar particularly boy and girl students to play their role on the front of media to disseminate the voice of their besieged Kashmiri brethren across the world.

The seminar was also addressed among others by Vice-Chancellor Women's University Swabi Prof. Dr Shahana Arooj Kazmi and Vice-Chancellor the University of Swabi Prof Dr Mukarram Shah.