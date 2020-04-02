UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Introduces Domicile Law Bigger Adversity Than Corona: Hurriyat Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:39 PM

India introduces domicile law bigger adversity than corona: Hurriyat leaders

Hurriyat leaders and organisations including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the new domicile law introduced by India in Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organisations including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the new domicile law introduced by India in Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The new law allows Indian citizens to permanently settle in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after fulfilling nominal requirements, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday said that at a time when the spread of coronavirus has reached catastrophic proportions and governments across the world are focusing all their attention to save the lives of their citizens, India is unabashedly using the situation to fulfill its political agenda in Kashmir.

The Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the process to change the demographic character of occupied Kashmir started in August 2019 was being systematically carried forward and the recent domicile order was part of that plan.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virus lockdowns put Europe's invisible workers on ..

1 minute ago

Housing ministry resolves 6,674 complaints registe ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Putin Thanks Health Workers, Volunteers f ..

1 minute ago

Sweden Gives Almost $1.5Bln to Offset Economic Dam ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Not Discussing Oil Market With Riyadh, in T ..

17 minutes ago

Record 6.6 Million Americans File Weekly Jobless C ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.