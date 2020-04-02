India introduces domicile law bigger adversity than corona: Hurriyat leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organisations including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the new domicile law introduced by India in Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The new law allows Indian citizens to permanently settle in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after fulfilling nominal requirements, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday said that at a time when the spread of coronavirus has reached catastrophic proportions and governments across the world are focusing all their attention to save the lives of their citizens, India is unabashedly using the situation to fulfill its political agenda in Kashmir.

The Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the process to change the demographic character of occupied Kashmir started in August 2019 was being systematically carried forward and the recent domicile order was part of that plan.