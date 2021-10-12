UrduPoint.com

India Killing Youth In Fake Encounters In Sheer Frustration: APHC

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the custodial killing of five youth in Shopian in fake encounters carried out by the Indian occupation forces in the broad daylight to hide its sheer frustration and failure to suppress the freedom sentiments and resistance of the people despite the deployment of one million troops in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar while referring to the critical situation prevailing in the occupied territory said Indian perspective about the resolution of the Kashmir dispute revolves around the military solution whereas Jammu and Kashmir is purely a political issue which can be resolved peacefully through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman pointed out that on military front India has utterly failed to suppress the freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir so it is better for India to accept the ground realities and shun its stubbornness and arrogance regarding the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Shopian, he said, we are indebted to the precious sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri youth and will take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion come what may.

The spokesman hailed the resolutions submitted to the Swedish parliament on peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and recognition of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir as the highest militarised zone of the world. He said it is enough for the outer world to imagine what kind of hellish life the besieged people of IIOJK are living under the shadow of a war waged by India against the people who are demanding their legitimate right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council to which the occupier India is a signatory.

The APHC spokesman reiterated his appeal to observe a complete shutdown on 15th of October, Friday, against the brutalities and barbarism of Indian occupation forces and secret agencies who have let loose a reign of terror and lawlessness across IIOJK, and said that the freedom loving people of Kashmir have no option but to resist the military arrogance of India, at any cost.

He urged the United Nations secretary general to take cognizance of the critical situation prevailing in IIOJK and help resolve the Kashmir dispute as early as possible, keeping in view the hostage life which the people of Kashmir are living under Indian illegal occupation.

