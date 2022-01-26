UrduPoint.com

India Not Democrat But A Terrorist Country: Mashal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 06:35 PM

India not democrat but a terrorist country: Mashal

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday said that India is not a democratic country but a terrorist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday said that India is not a democratic country but a terrorist.

She said Indian army troops are involved in genocide and ethnic cleansing of innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that Indian Republic Day is a black day for Kashmiris who have been deprived of their fundamental and constitutional rights for over seven-decades.

Mushaal said that Indian forces unleashed a wave of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who used all brutal tactics to silence the dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

The hurriyat leader said that India portrays itself as champion of human rights, whereas, minorities and non-Hindu communities living in India are persecuted by RSS backed fascist Modi government.

The chairperson lamented that due to the world's apathy and inaction to stop Indian forces for committing war crimes, the Hindutva regime further emboldened and resorted to change the demography of Kashmir by bringing settlers from other parts of India.

Mushaal said that the over 900,000 Indian occupying forces have detained 8 million Kashmiris and turned the occupied territory into one of the largest open prisons in the world.

She said that despite facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism, the people of occupied valley have always shown extraordinary courage, strength and resilience, adding that fascist India cannot break their will by using brutal force.

"I salute our Kashmiri mothers, sisters, elders and brothers on the occasion of Black Day for their sacrifices and their invincible spirit in fight for their just and birth right of right to self-determination," she added.

Mushaal appealed that the international community and world powers should force the brutal India to stop the killing spree in IIOJK and ensure resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Resolution World Army United Nations Jammu All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Details of U13 and U16 boys tournaments announced

Details of U13 and U16 boys tournaments announced

20 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Sound X - Premium Dual-Subwoofer, Bluetooth ..

HUAWEI Sound X - Premium Dual-Subwoofer, Bluetooth Speaker, now in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Adoption of modern technology must to attain targe ..

Adoption of modern technology must to attain target of self-sufficiency in agric ..

43 seconds ago
 Turkey's oil imports surge 19.9 percent in Novembe ..

Turkey's oil imports surge 19.9 percent in November to 4.28 mln tons

45 seconds ago
 PM's vision of best healthcare facilities material ..

PM's vision of best healthcare facilities materialized through health card: CM

46 seconds ago
 Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Wo ..

Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women concludes at Rangers Club

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>