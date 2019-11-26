UrduPoint.com
Indian Army To Deploy 210 Spike Anti-tank Missiles In IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

Indian army to deploy 210 spike anti-tank missiles in IOK

The Indian Army is deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indian Army is deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Indian Army has received 240 Spike anti-tank guided missiles and their 12 launchers from Israel on fast-track mode to meet emergency requirements especially along the LoC, the Indian official told media men.

The missiles which are supposed to be mainly used for anti-tank operations can also be quite helpful for destroying hardened shelters or bunkers.

According to sources, Spike anti-tank guided missiles can also be used during night. While 210 Spike anti-tank guided missiles with 12 launchers havebeen received by the Indian Army for Northern Command headquartered atUdhampur, media reports said.

