Indian Atrocities In IIOJK A Challenge For International Community

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Indian atrocities in IIOJK a challenge for international community

Prominent Kashmiri woman activist and parliamentary secretary in AJK legislative Assembly Taqdees Gilani has said that just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue was essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Asia

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent Kashmiri woman activist and parliamentary secretary in AJK legislative Assembly Taqdees Gilani has said that just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue was essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Asia.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said that Indian armed forces had killed several unarmed Kashmiri citizens in fake encounters while residential houses were also being destroyed.

She termed the Indian government acts and armed forces actions as open aggression in occupied state.

She lamented that the bloodshed of unarmed people in Kashmir was challenge to the so-called human rights' activists around the globe.

Gilani expressed bewilderment over that the arrest of hundreds of citizens in occupied valley, saying that despite state repression, indiscriminate use of military force, India was completely failed to crush the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom.

She said that the international community besides the United Nations Security Council must resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through an independent Plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She further said that the people of all units of the state of Jammu and Kashmir should come forward to play their role for the independence of the Indian-occupied state.

