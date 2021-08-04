Indian brutalities could not stop Kashmiris struggle for independence: Parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentarians on Wednesday said that Indian brutalities would not stop people of Kashmir from carrying forward their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP in connection with "Youm-e-Istehsal," the parliamentarians said that on August 5, India had revoked constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by violating international laws.

Member of National Assembly Maulana Jamaluddin said Pakistan and its people stand with Kashmiri brethren. He said India cannot suppress people of Kashmir by imposing draconian laws.

He said international community should take notice of illegal occupation and violation of human rights in IIOJK.

MNA Alamgir Khan said, "Youm-e-Istehsal" or the "day of exploitation" aimed to reiterate its condemnation of Aug. 5, 2019 move, which led to disputed valley's annexation with Indian union territory.

He said the people from all walks of life would observe the Day to express solidarity with Kashmir people on August 5.

He said present government had raised Kashmir issue at each international forum across the globe. He said million of Kashmiris have been made prisoners in their own homes. India was working on agenda to change demographic structure of the region and turn its Muslim majority into a minority, he added.

MNA Saifur Rehman strongly condemned India for violating UN resolutions and international laws.