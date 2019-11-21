(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Despite the condemnation on national and international level, stubborn Indian government has not ended the 109 days communication blackout and siege of Indian occupied Kashmir that depicts its arrogance and oblivion to human rights.

These views were expressed by local and international journalists and parliamentarians in a seminar on Kashmir freedom struggle that was organised by All Parties Hurriyat Conference here at Hurriyat headquarters in Islamabad Thursday.

Speakers that addressed the seminar included counsellor Yasmin Dar from Labour Party UK, Barrister Israr Ahmad Malik, UK overseas journalists including Waqar uz Zaman Kiyani from 7 news, Syed Yusaf Naseem, Syed Ijaz Rehmani and Adbdul Majid Khan MLA Azad Kashmir.

Reports by international bodies issued in the recent past about human rights violations were discussed in detail during the seminar.

Speakers of the seminar said Kashmir dispute would be resolved only when Kashmiris were provided their right to self-determination. Various reports by UN High Commissioner and other international organization working for Human Rights have exposed India, they said.

They said the international community should take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and stop New Delhi from further violations and impress upon it to repeal draconian laws, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act.

They also condemned the role of Indian government and its stooges in occupied Kashmir and the judiciary in shielding the culprits.

The speakers also expressed serious concern over the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces and urged the international human rights organisations to take notice of the increasing Indian state terrorism and human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

They also demanded of the world powers to put pressure on India to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir and lift the siege and communication blackout within the occupied territory against the will of Kashmiris.

Rich tributes were also paid to Kashmiri martyrs and the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.