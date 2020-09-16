Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth including one in custody in Baramulla district, Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth including one in custody in Baramulla district, Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops and police arrested a youth identified as Irfan Ahmed during a cordon and search operation at Tujjer Sharief in Sopore area of the district, last night, and later killed him in custody.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the town to prevent people from getting information about the incident and deployed Indian forces' personnel in strength to stop demonstrations against the killing.

The troops martyred another youth during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district.