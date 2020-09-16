UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr 2 Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth including one in custody in Baramulla district, Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth including one in custody in Baramulla district, Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops and police arrested a youth identified as Irfan Ahmed during a cordon and search operation at Tujjer Sharief in Sopore area of the district, last night, and later killed him in custody.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the town to prevent people from getting information about the incident and deployed Indian forces' personnel in strength to stop demonstrations against the killing.

The troops martyred another youth during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district.

Related Topics

India Internet Police Sopore Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Economic outlook in Germany improve significantly ..

2 minutes ago

NA adopts motion to refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Am ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate new Japanese Prime Minist ..

49 minutes ago

ECC increases limit of importing duty free cars un ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests 106 over FETO terror links

2 minutes ago

Germany Offered US to Spend up to $1.2Bln on LNG T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.