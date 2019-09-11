UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, today in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Asif was travelling in a car when Indian troops opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in his killing.

Earlier, Indian troops during house raids arrested at least eight youth including Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmed Mir in different areas of Sopore town.

Meanwhile, curfew and other restrictions and communication blockade continued on 38th consecutive day, today, in all parts of the Kashmir valley.

The valley is under military siege since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi announced repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir. Since then, markets and other business establishments are closed while public transport is off the roads across the valley. The mobile and internet services and tv channels remain closed which is affecting the work of journalists, students and businessmen.

Due to severe blockade, people continue to face shortage of essential commodities including baby food, milk and life-saving drugs and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

