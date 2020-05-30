Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanpora area of the district.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area and operation continued till last report came in.