Indian Troops Shot Dead Grazer At LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Indian troops Saturday gunned down a grazer resident of forward village Lanjot, in tehsil Nakial in Kotli district of Azad Jammu Kashmir when he was feeding his cattle heads at the area close to this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikayal sector

According to details gathered by APP here Saturday, a local 32-year-old lad identified as Tarif s/o Muhammad Alam Mistri was found missing on May 19, 2023 � Friday as he had reportedly gone, the same day at about 0900 hours in the morning to the jungle to graze his goats besides wood cutting but he didn't return to his house.

On Saturday, May 20, Indian troops deployed at the LoC, shot dead the grazer at the other side of the LoC in Maindher region of Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

Tarruf was found missing after reportedly inadvertently crossing the thick jungles-clad forward area at the LoC while grazing his cattle heads.

The victims left a widow and a 5-months old daughter, besides 07 siblings including 05 brothers and 02 sisters besides a father and a mother in his survivors.

