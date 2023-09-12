Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical colleges ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq on Tuesday directed for the immediate formation of a joint recruitment committee for the recruitment of quality academic staff in AJK-based public-sector medical colleges in the light of the recommendations of the UHSL (University of Health Sciences Lahore) team

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq on Tuesday directed for the immediate formation of a joint recruitment committee for the recruitment of quality academic staff in AJK-based public-sector medical colleges in the light of the recommendations of the UHSL (University of Health Sciences Lahore) team.

He was chairing an extraordinary meeting of the Governing Body of state-run Medical Colleges in AJK held here in the State metropolis.

In order to improve the quality and standard of education in the medical colleges of AJK, it was decided that a team of the University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHSL) after a detailed visit to all the three medical colleges of Azad Jammu Kashmir shall submit its recommendations to the Chairman Governing Body.

During the meeting, an Executive Committee headed by the Chief Secretary was constituted to fix the salaries and other allowances of the faculty and staff members of the medical colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that the college authorities should focus on increasing the revenue of medical colleges and reducing expenses."Every institution or state entity has to justify its existence", the PM said, adding that no one would be allowed to play with the future of students.

He said that violation of merit won't be tolerated under any circumstances. The PM said that the UHSL team must prepare a detailed report vis a vis improving the quality of education and resolving other issues of key concern.

The prime minister directed that transport, theaters, and other facilities should be provided to the medical students studying in Azad Kashmir.

He said that stern action would be taken against the head of the institution in case merit was violated anywhere. The VC UHSL assured the PM that a team of experts and academia would very soon conduct a visit to all the medical colleges of Azad Kashmir in this regard.

The meeting was attended among others by AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Professor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi, Additional Secretary Public Health Abdul Sattar Khan and others.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Lahore Professor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore participated in the meeting from Lahore via video link.