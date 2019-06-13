UrduPoint.com
JKFM Says Rapists, Murderers Of Aasifa Deserved Death Penalty

12 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:07 PM

JKFM says rapists, murderers of Aasifa deserved death penalty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj in Indian Occupied Kashmir welcomed the award of sentences to culprits in Aasifa Bano rape and murder case, but said that he was disappointed as the sentences were not in accordance with the nature of the crime.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 8-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua area of Jammu was abducted, gang-raped and murdered by the persons including Indian policemen affiliated with Hindu extremist organizations in January, last year.

A special court in Pathankot on Monday awarded a life sentence to three of the accused for rape and murder while three others were convicted of destroying evidence and awarded a jail term of five years.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj in a statement issued in Jammu said the perpetrators of this heinous crime deserved death sentences.

He said that if such probes were conducted in the rape and murder cases of Neelofar and Aasiya of Shopian and the Kunanposhpora mass rape incident, they would also get justice.

He also thanked all the people who played their role in highlighting the Aasifa rape and murder case and expressed the hope that they would also project the Shopian and the Kunanposhpora incidents so that the victims could also be provided justice.

