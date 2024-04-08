JKNF Calls For Support To Aid Destitute In IIOJK Ahead Of Eid Ul-Fitr
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 08:33 PM
In a poignant appeal ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has issued a heartfelt plea for individuals of means to step forward and assist the destitute, impoverished, and marginalized segments of society in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In a poignant appeal ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has issued a heartfelt plea for individuals of means to step forward and assist the destitute, impoverished, and marginalized segments of society in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a statement released on Monday, the spokesperson for JKNF, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, emphasized the essence of Eid as a time for compassion and solidarity, underscoring the imperative of extending support to those in need, especially during this auspicious occasion.
Wani's reference to the victims of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK underscores the critical need to address the plight of orphans, destitute individuals, incarcerated Hurriyat activists, and the vulnerable families of martyrs, shining a light on their pressing need for assistance during these challenging times.
