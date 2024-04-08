Open Menu

JKNF Calls For Support To Aid Destitute In IIOJK Ahead Of Eid Ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 08:33 PM

JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

In a poignant appeal ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has issued a heartfelt plea for individuals of means to step forward and assist the destitute, impoverished, and marginalized segments of society in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In a poignant appeal ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has issued a heartfelt plea for individuals of means to step forward and assist the destitute, impoverished, and marginalized segments of society in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement released on Monday, the spokesperson for JKNF, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, emphasized the essence of Eid as a time for compassion and solidarity, underscoring the imperative of extending support to those in need, especially during this auspicious occasion.

Wani's reference to the victims of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK underscores the critical need to address the plight of orphans, destitute individuals, incarcerated Hurriyat activists, and the vulnerable families of martyrs, shining a light on their pressing need for assistance during these challenging times.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu

Recent Stories

Govt determined to boost economy to give confidenc ..

Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..

2 minutes ago
 Promotion of education stressed for country’s de ..

Promotion of education stressed for country’s development

2 minutes ago
 BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance ..

BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..

2 minutes ago
 Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulsha ..

Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m

2 minutes ago
 Police crack down on drug peddling

Police crack down on drug peddling

10 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs c ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

10 minutes ago
CM Murad reviews city law, order situation

CM Murad reviews city law, order situation

10 minutes ago
 SNGPL punishes 12 consumers for illegal activity

SNGPL punishes 12 consumers for illegal activity

10 minutes ago
 KVDA distributes free plants to students in Kalash ..

KVDA distributes free plants to students in Kalash Valley

10 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of mart ..

Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs

43 minutes ago
 Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phas ..

Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II

43 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined

Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir