JKNF Condoles Demise Of Senior Liberation Leader Eng Farooq Khan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:25 PM

JKNF condoles demise of senior liberation leader Eng Farooq Khan

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior liberation leader Engineer Farooq Ahmed Khan who succumbed after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his native town Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior liberation leader Engineer Farooq Ahmed Khan who succumbed after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his native town Islamabad.

In a condolence statement, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while highlighting the deceased leader's role and contribution towards the ongoing freedom struggle said that Khan was a staunch freedom fighter who endured imprisonments, trials and tribulations at the hands of the Indian forces during his entire life.

Extending his party's deepest condolences to the bereaved family, Rehman said that the deceased have had a close working relationship with party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan.

The duo, he said, had worked years together for the noble cause. Terming his demise a big loss for the movement, the JKNF spokesman prayed Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

