J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educational terrorism in IIOJ&K

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) : Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat Wednesday strongly condemned Indian educational terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJ&K) The school education department in IIOJ&K in a bid to destroy the future of Kashmiri students has ordered banning of all Fallah-e-Aam Trust FAT schools while directing District And Zonal Education Officers DEOs and ZEOs to seal all schools within 15 day, Bhatt said in a statement late Tuesday.

More than 20 thousand students are studying in the hundreds of schools affiliated with FAT in IIOJ&K.

Chaitman J&KSM Bhat said that Modi led BJP Govt of India is violating each and every basic human right in IIOJ&K, while International organizations and guarantors have turned their eyes blind, the Kashmiri leader underlined.

From destroying economy, businesses, torturing and killing youth, now Indian government officials have started educational terrorism by closing schools for needy students across IIOJ&K, he said He further said that last year Indian occupation administration stopped Kashmiri students who were pursuing professional degree programmes all over the world from continuing their education, now the IIOJ&K administration was closing schools to create hopelessness and destroy the future of Kashmir.

Chairman J&KSM Bhat reiterated that education was a basic human right and every Kashmiri student should get their due right while UN and other global organizations working for education all over the world must intervene and put pressure on India to take back its decision.

