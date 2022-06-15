UrduPoint.com

J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt Condemns Indian Educational Terrorism In IIOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educational terrorism in IIOJ&K

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat Wednesday strongly condemned Indian educational terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJ&K) The school education department in IIOJ&K in a bid to destroy the future of Kashmiri students has ordered banning of all Fallah-e-Aam Trust FAT schools while directing District And Zonal Education Officers DEOs and ZEOs to seal all schools within 15 day, Bhatt said in a statement late Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) : Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat Wednesday strongly condemned Indian educational terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJ&K) The school education department in IIOJ&K in a bid to destroy the future of Kashmiri students has ordered banning of all Fallah-e-Aam Trust FAT schools while directing District And Zonal Education Officers DEOs and ZEOs to seal all schools within 15 day, Bhatt said in a statement late Tuesday.

More than 20 thousand students are studying in the hundreds of schools affiliated with FAT in IIOJ&K.

Chaitman J&KSM Bhat said that Modi led BJP Govt of India is violating each and every basic human right in IIOJ&K, while International organizations and guarantors have turned their eyes blind, the Kashmiri leader underlined.

From destroying economy, businesses, torturing and killing youth, now Indian government officials have started educational terrorism by closing schools for needy students across IIOJ&K, he said He further said that last year Indian occupation administration stopped Kashmiri students who were pursuing professional degree programmes all over the world from continuing their education, now the IIOJ&K administration was closing schools to create hopelessness and destroy the future of Kashmir.

Chairman J&KSM Bhat reiterated that education was a basic human right and every Kashmiri student should get their due right while UN and other global organizations working for education all over the world must intervene and put pressure on India to take back its decision.

app/ahr

Related Topics

India World United Nations Education Student Jammu All From Government Fat

Recent Stories

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

2 minutes ago
 Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b fo ..

Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b for PSCA allocated

2 minutes ago
 Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colo ..

Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colombia

2 minutes ago
 Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: C ..

Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: CM

2 minutes ago
 Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi B ..

Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as PM

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.