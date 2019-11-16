UrduPoint.com
Justice Azhar Saleem Babar Sworn In As Acting Chief Justice Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir High Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Justice Azhar Saleem Babar sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Mr. Justice Azher Saleem Baber Saturday sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Mr. Justice Azher Saleem Baber Saturday sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan administered the oath to the newly-inducted Acting Chief Justice of the AJK HC at a ceremony held at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in an official statement released to the media on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, AJK cabinet ministers, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly judges of superior judiciary and senior lawyers of the Supreme and High Courts of AJK attended the ceremony.

Your Thoughts and Comments

