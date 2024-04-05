The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine on International Quds Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine on International Quds Day.

M. Afzal Ziai, a prominent figure in the central Kashmir Freedom Movement, emphasized the symbolic significance of commemorating Palestine Solidarity Day as a global resistance against oppression, illegal occupation, and injustice perpetuated by Israel.

In a statement to the media, released on Friday, Ziai stressed the deep resonance between the plight of the Palestinian people and the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination and freedom.

He condemned the brutal occupation of Palestine, citing illegal settlements, land confiscations, and systematic human rights violations as stark reminders of the urgent need to address the root causes of global conflict and oppression.

Furthermore, Ziai called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, emphasizing the imperative for all nations to support the quest for freedom, justice, and equality in Palestine.

As International Quds Day was observed, Ziai urged for a recommitment to the principles of solidarity and resistance, calling for unity against imperialism, colonialism, and oppression in all its forms.

He concluded by emphasizing the need for the early liberation of both the illegally occupied Muslim homelands of Palestine and Occupied Jammu Kashmir state from Israeli and Indian control, advocating for the freedom of the oppressed peoples of these regions.

APP/ahr/378