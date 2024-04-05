Kashmir Freedom Movement Stands In Solidarity With Palestine On Int'l Quds Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine on International Quds Day
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine on International Quds Day.
M. Afzal Ziai, a prominent figure in the central Kashmir Freedom Movement, emphasized the symbolic significance of commemorating Palestine Solidarity Day as a global resistance against oppression, illegal occupation, and injustice perpetuated by Israel.
In a statement to the media, released on Friday, Ziai stressed the deep resonance between the plight of the Palestinian people and the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination and freedom.
He condemned the brutal occupation of Palestine, citing illegal settlements, land confiscations, and systematic human rights violations as stark reminders of the urgent need to address the root causes of global conflict and oppression.
Furthermore, Ziai called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, emphasizing the imperative for all nations to support the quest for freedom, justice, and equality in Palestine.
As International Quds Day was observed, Ziai urged for a recommitment to the principles of solidarity and resistance, calling for unity against imperialism, colonialism, and oppression in all its forms.
He concluded by emphasizing the need for the early liberation of both the illegally occupied Muslim homelands of Palestine and Occupied Jammu Kashmir state from Israeli and Indian control, advocating for the freedom of the oppressed peoples of these regions.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in connection with Mirpur KFC attack case2 days ago
-
AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK2 days ago
-
Exiled Kashmiri leader condemns India for extrajudicial killing of Dr Ahad Guroo3 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent figures4 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div9 days ago
-
JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham9 days ago
-
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights11 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakistan Day Milestone, e ..14 days ago
-
Kashmiri rights activist calls for urgent attention from UNHRC to stop HR abuses in IIOJK14 days ago
-
Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enhance education standa ..15 days ago
-
Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress dissenting vo ..16 days ago
-
Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu Kashmir Claim’s eradication of corruption and m ..17 days ago