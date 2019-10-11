UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Kuhlo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:13 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Kuhlo

A large rally was taken out in supervision of local administration to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Kuhlo on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A large rally was taken out in supervision of local administration to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Kuhlo on Friday.

Students, officials, tribal elders, political workers and civil society members attended the rally which was carried out from Government Model High school under supervision of District education Officer (DHE), HafizUllah Marri. The rally marched various routes of the area and accumulated at press club Kuhlo.

They also held placards inscribed with favour of Kashmir freedom and Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Hafiz Ullah said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri brethren till their achievement of self-determination right.

He also urged International Human Rights Organizations to play their due role to remove prolong curfews from occupied Kashmir where innocent public including aged women, children and patients are suffering difficulties due to curfew and Indian brutalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Education Civil Society Women From Government

Recent Stories

Despite spending billion rupees marble city Rislap ..

1 hour ago

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of count ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation visits Chief Minister office

3 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan Mithi takes out rally against India ..

3 minutes ago

EU Members Condemn Turkey's Offensive in Syria, to ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Army Clears 2 More Settlements in Northern ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.