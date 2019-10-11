Kashmir solidarity rally held in Kuhlo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A large rally was taken out in supervision of local administration to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Kuhlo on Friday.

Students, officials, tribal elders, political workers and civil society members attended the rally which was carried out from Government Model High school under supervision of District education Officer (DHE), HafizUllah Marri. The rally marched various routes of the area and accumulated at press club Kuhlo.

They also held placards inscribed with favour of Kashmir freedom and Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Hafiz Ullah said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri brethren till their achievement of self-determination right.

He also urged International Human Rights Organizations to play their due role to remove prolong curfews from occupied Kashmir where innocent public including aged women, children and patients are suffering difficulties due to curfew and Indian brutalities.