UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri People Frustrate Indian Plans To Demoralize :Altaf Ahmad Bhat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Kashmiri people frustrate Indian plans to demoralize :Altaf Ahmad Bhat

Renowned Political and Senior Hurriyat Leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat has said that India has failed again to demoralize the Kashmiris from their cause

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Renowned Political and Senior Hurriyat Leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat has said that India has failed again to demoralize the Kashmiris from their cause.

Despite, 80 days' lockdown, shortage of commodities, medicines, and strangling of Kashmiri economy, the people of Kashmir remain steadfast, unbent, and loyal to their Kashmir cause.He said this while addressing All Parties Conference organized by "Oxford Kashmir Community" on Tuesday .Determination and enthusiasm has been the legacy of Kashmiris, they were born free and will not refrain from giving their lives for freedom", he addedOn the occasion Chairman Public Accounts Committee AJK, Abdur Rashid Turabi, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Uk Faheem Kiyani, Deuty Mayor Oxford, City Councilor Altaf Ahmad, and Mohi ud din dar were also presentAll parties conference was organized by Nazim Mehmood, Raja Usman Khan, and Aslam Dogar.Altaf Ahmad Bhat while addressing the event said that," Modi waged war on the Line of Control.

He propagates lies about training camps in Azad Kashmir to divert the world from his terrorism in Kashmir.

The diplomats from International community have witnessed Modi's false accusations and propaganda while their visit to Line of Control."Bhat further said that "Britain and the world knows that The Kashmir Movement is entirely a matter of Kashmiris, and this fight for freedom is fought only by Kashmiri people.

The martyrdom of Burhan Wani is the biggest Proof of this assertion. And India is World's Biggest Terrorist country not the biggest democracy."Chairman Public Accounts Committee AJK, Abdur Rashid Turabi while addressing the conference said that, "With the efforts of the immigrants, the British Parliament has emerged as the true ambassador of Kashmiris.

The Britain is also a party to the issue because it is an incomplete agenda of 1947 partition, and therefore the highest responsibility falls on the British Government."President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Faheem Kiyani said that, if there is any sincere advocate of Kashmiris after Allah, that is Pakistan. We are looking forward to Pakistan before Britain, Europe and International community."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Shortage World Europe Parliament Democracy Visit Rashid Oxford United Kingdom Usman Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairperson of Foreign Re ..

46 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets Japanese Defence Minister

46 minutes ago

Dubai to harness RO technology to increase water p ..

46 minutes ago

7th International Franchise Exhibition opens in Ab ..

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet okays promulgation of eight ordina ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll in Chile protests rises by three to 15

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.