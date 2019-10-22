Kashmiri people frustrate Indian plans to demoralize :Altaf Ahmad Bhat

(@FahadShabbir)

Renowned Political and Senior Hurriyat Leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat has said that India has failed again to demoralize the Kashmiris from their cause

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Renowned Political and Senior Hurriyat Leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat has said that India has failed again to demoralize the Kashmiris from their cause.

Despite, 80 days' lockdown, shortage of commodities, medicines, and strangling of Kashmiri economy, the people of Kashmir remain steadfast, unbent, and loyal to their Kashmir cause.He said this while addressing All Parties Conference organized by "Oxford Kashmir Community" on Tuesday .Determination and enthusiasm has been the legacy of Kashmiris, they were born free and will not refrain from giving their lives for freedom", he addedOn the occasion Chairman Public Accounts Committee AJK, Abdur Rashid Turabi, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Uk Faheem Kiyani, Deuty Mayor Oxford, City Councilor Altaf Ahmad, and Mohi ud din dar were also presentAll parties conference was organized by Nazim Mehmood, Raja Usman Khan, and Aslam Dogar.Altaf Ahmad Bhat while addressing the event said that," Modi waged war on the Line of Control.

He propagates lies about training camps in Azad Kashmir to divert the world from his terrorism in Kashmir.

The diplomats from International community have witnessed Modi's false accusations and propaganda while their visit to Line of Control."Bhat further said that "Britain and the world knows that The Kashmir Movement is entirely a matter of Kashmiris, and this fight for freedom is fought only by Kashmiri people.

The martyrdom of Burhan Wani is the biggest Proof of this assertion. And India is World's Biggest Terrorist country not the biggest democracy."Chairman Public Accounts Committee AJK, Abdur Rashid Turabi while addressing the conference said that, "With the efforts of the immigrants, the British Parliament has emerged as the true ambassador of Kashmiris.

The Britain is also a party to the issue because it is an incomplete agenda of 1947 partition, and therefore the highest responsibility falls on the British Government."President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Faheem Kiyani said that, if there is any sincere advocate of Kashmiris after Allah, that is Pakistan. We are looking forward to Pakistan before Britain, Europe and International community."