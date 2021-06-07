Kashmiri son of the soil completes Phd from Turkish university with exceptional achievement.

Kashmir-origin Engineer Dr Hussnain Naveed Raja has completed his Phd degree from Nigde Omer Halisdemir university of Turkey

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Kashmir-origin Engineer Dr Hussnain Naveed Raja has completed his Phd degree from Nigde Omer Halisdemir university of Turkey.

Hussnain, son of retired Director Public Relations [PID} of AJK government Raja Naveed Hussain Khan secured scholarship in 2016-2021 .

The university administration arranged an impressive ceremony in his honor to pay tributes to his academic achievements besides to appreciate his performance in the university in completing his Phd from the illustrious university of Turkey.