UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Son Of The Soil Completes Phd From Turkish University With Exceptional Achievement.

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Kashmiri son of the soil completes Phd from Turkish university with exceptional achievement.

Kashmir-origin Engineer Dr Hussnain Naveed Raja has completed his Phd degree from Nigde Omer Halisdemir university of Turkey

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Kashmir-origin Engineer Dr Hussnain Naveed Raja has completed his Phd degree from Nigde Omer Halisdemir university of Turkey.

Hussnain, son of retired Director Public Relations [PID} of AJK government Raja Naveed Hussain Khan secured scholarship in 2016-2021 .

The university administration arranged an impressive ceremony in his honor to pay tributes to his academic achievements besides to appreciate his performance in the university in completing his Phd from the illustrious university of Turkey.

Related Topics

Turkey Nigde Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

59 seconds ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 707 other ..

1 minute ago

Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash ..

1 minute ago

Two wanted members of snatchers gang held

1 minute ago

Low attendance registered on first day after resum ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.