Kashmiri women shown great resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar to mark the Kashmiri Women Resistance Day to observe solidarity with Indian Kashmiri women said that they were worst affected by the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir, but they had shown great resilience in the face of state terrorism.

They said that despite worst human rights abuses at the hands of Indian occupied forces, Kashmiris were determined to continue their struggle for self determination and their sacrifices would bear fruit and soon they would get freedom from Indian slavery.

Former Ambassador Tasneem Aslam said that Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir were using rape and torture as a tool of war and the Kashmiri women and youth were offering sacrifices for not only their next generation but also for Pakistan's next generation.

She said that presently Kashmiris were facing Indian lock down for over past 200 days and news of Indian torture and arrests were not reaching the world.

She said now the world and international media had started highlighting the issue which was a positive sign. She called for mobilizing Pakistani community abroad to highlight the issue at international level.

Dr Maria Sultan said that Kashmiri women had a stellar role in freedom struggle as they had shown great resilience and determination in the face of Indian atrocities including rape of women, abduction and extra-judicial killing of men especially youth.

She said this day was observed to commemorate the horrific incident of rape of almost a hundred Kashmiri women by occupation forces on February 23, 1991 in Kunanposhpura.

She said on August 5, 2019 India illegally and unilaterally deprived Kashmiris of the limited autonomy given to them after its illegal annexation after partisan and turned the state into world's largest prison.

Former diplomat, women rights and a painter Naila Chohan said that today's event was not to discuss the political aspects of Kashmir issue, but to highlight the humanitarian issues.

She said that during a foreign visit she met Kashmiri women who shared horrific details of Kashmiris sufferings with no food, no medical facilities, no internet and means of communications.

She said in Kashmir, the fascist Indian government was using rape and molestation of women as instrument of war in IOK.

Former Minister in Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, Farzana Yaqub said that it was unfortunate that democracies of the world were silent over the Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir especially after August 5, 2019 when India started lock down of the state.

She said educated Kashmiri youth were in forefront of the freedom struggle as they realize that Kashmiris could not live with India.

Ayesha Mughal, representing the transgender community said that often political aspect of Kashmir issue is discussed in the media but human aspect of suffering of the people especially Kashmiri women needed attention.

She said that women as mothers are a source of inspiration for Kashmiris and time would come soon when Kashmiris sufferings would end and they would get right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations resolutions.

Deputy Director General of Press Information Department Ambreen Jan in her opening remarks said that the Kashmiri Women Resistance Day was being observed since 2014 to express solidarity with Kashmiri women suffering at the hands of Indian forces.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet on February 23, the day of Kashmir Women Resistance Day, had said that for seven decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJK. Their sufferings have multiplied after August 5 siege by Modi Govt.

She said the prime minister urged world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJ&K.

Documentaries and slide shows highlighting the atrocities of Indian occupation forces in IOK were also shown in the seminar.