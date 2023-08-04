KFM urges international community to stand in solidarity with Kashmir

Engr. Afzal Zia, President of the Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) on Friday urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the Jammu and Kashmir people in their struggle for globally committed right of self-determination and work towards peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) , Engr. Afzal Zia, President of the Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) on Friday urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the Jammu and Kashmir people in their struggle for globally committed right of self-determination and work towards peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

Chairing the organization's Central Executive Committee meeting in Bhimber AJK where Ziai expressed his unwavering commitment to the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their struggle for self-determination and freedom.

The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) on Friday took a momentous step as it passed a unanimous resolution, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State for securing the birth right of self-determination in all circumstances.

The resolution was presented by Engr. Afzal Zia, President of KFM, and approved by the Central Executive Council of the organization, the resolution was marked as a significant milestone in the struggle for self-determination and freedom from oppression.

The KFM strongly denounced the unlawful and unilateral actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, to abrogate constitutional provisions 370 and 35-A, integrating Jammu and Kashmir into India. Such actions have been deemed in direct violation of the principles of justice and international law.

KFM advocates for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, especially UN Resolution 47, which emphasizes the holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir State to allow the people to exercise their right to self-determination.

The KFM acknowledges the role of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in maintaining the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and calls for full cooperation from all occupying powers to strengthen its mission".

The Kashmir Freedom Movement urged India to withdraw its occupational troops from Jammu and Kashmir State in its forced and illegal occupation to end the ongoing state of conflict and unrest.