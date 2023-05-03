KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holding of India-sponsored G-20 moot in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) : Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has urged upon the United Nations Organisation to take all immediate necessary measures to prevent India from holding the G-20 countries conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

By upholding its (UNO) principles of peace, justice, and respect for international legal and moral values and ensuring the sanctity of the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people under the spirit of the international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

In a letter, addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the Chairman of the Kashmir Freedom Movement Engr. Afzal Ziai on Wednesday invited the attention of the world body towards the matter of great concern prevailing among the people of the globally-recognized Jammu Kashmir State over the proposed sinister move of holding the G-20 countries congregation in Srinagar, with ulterior motives to hoodwink the external world of the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the bleeding vale of IIOJK.

"It has come to my attention that India plans to hold the G20 countries conference in the disputed territory of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. As a global citizen and advocate for peace and justice, I urge the United Nations to take swift and decisive action to stop this illegal and immoral step by the Indian government", Afzal Ziai said in his letter, a copy of which was disseminated to the media here.

The KFM chief continued in his letter by saying "The issue of Jammu and Kashmir has been a long-standing dispute between India and Pakistan, and it is currently under Indian occupation.

The United Nations Security Council has passed several resolutions calling for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means and as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Holding an international conference in this disputed territory would not only violate the rights of the Kashmiri people but also undermine the efforts towards finding a peaceful solution to this long-standing conflict." He added as observing that no doubt the G-20 Countries conference is a significant global event that brings together leaders from the world's largest economies to discuss and address critical global challenges. Holding such an event under the shadow of the Indian guns in an internationally-recognized disputed territory sends a wrong message and sets a dangerous precedent, as it legitimizes India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and undermines the UN's efforts to resolve the dispute peacefully", he contended.

Seeking immediate attention of the UN Secretary-General towards this matter, the KFM Chief expressed the hope for swift and decisive action from the United Nations to discourage the holding of the proposed G-20 meeting in the disputed Jammu Kashmir State currently in forced and unlawful occupation of India since over past 75 years.