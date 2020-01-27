KP Govt. to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to observe February 5, 2020 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner to show full commitment of its people to the just cause of Kashmiri brethren of the held valley

Photos exhibition at Art Galleries and Art Council will be organized exhibiting struggle of Kashmiri brethren. Documentaries on Kashmir cause will be played especially focusing on violation of Human Rights on digital screens at Provincial Capital and District Headquarters.