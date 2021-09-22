Mashaal terms India as certified 'terrorist state'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mashaal Hussain Malik Tuesday said that the fascist Indian state was a certified 'terrorist state' that is using all brutal and inhuman tactics to stifle the dissenting voices in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mashaal Hussain Malik Tuesday said that the fascist Indian state was a certified 'terrorist state' that is using all brutal and inhuman tactics to stifle the dissenting voices in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement in connection with International Day of Peace observed and celebrated across the world, she said that the world was observing International Day of Peace, but the peace is something quite unknown to Kashmiri people who were facing the worst state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupation forces for the over 74 years.

She said "Does India have any shame left? They declare themselves champions of democracy and human rights and what they are doing in the occupied land of Kashmir. We will fight and show the ugly face of Indian occupation and barbarity to the world at all costs." Mashaal said, "Why does India think that it can sabotage our freedom movement by linking it with terrorism? Let me tell you who is a terrorist.

The Indian State has illegally occupied our land, not us and we are fighting for our freedom," she added.

The chairperson said that the world is observing International Day of Peace at the time when Indian forces unleashed a fresh wave of state brutalities under the guise of fake encounters and killing of top resistance leaders including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Syed Ali Gillani in detention to muzzle and deter the freedom fighters.

She said it is beyond comprehension as to how the world celebrates global peace day when there is no peace in Kashmir and people continue to suffer under brutal Indian occupation, adding that Indian forces were given license to carry out massacres of the Kashmiri people with impunity.

She maintained that Indian troops are involved in war crimes in the occupied territory and urged the global community not to remain a silent spectator on Indian brutalities and take practical steps to punish them for their inhuman acts.