Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:04 PM

Mishal welcomed Pakistan's dossier exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Mishal Malik, a social activist and wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Monday welcomed the strong step of Pakistan's government to present a detailed dossier report before the international community over the Indian forces' human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

Talking to a private news channel, she said the true bold evidences were produced in the dossier and international forums, world human right organizations etc could approach the Indian government over the illegal Indian steps including demographic changes in IIOJK.

She condemned Indian forces on committing worst brutalities in IIOJ&K, including rape, torture, killings of young Kashmiris.

But, she said that after all Indian brutalities, the Kashmiris are still determined to continue their freedom struggle at all costs.

Mishal said that brutal India has imposed the world's worst and longest curfew in Kashmir in order to change Kashmir valley into mini India.

She urged the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

She said that no doubt Pakistan is supporting Kashmiris' right to self determination and exposing Indian brutally at every world forum.

Hurriyet leader said top Kashmiri leadership including her husband Yasin Malik had been put behind the bars to crush the freedom movement.

