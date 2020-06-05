MoHR strongly condemn brutality on child in IO&JK

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday strongly condemned the brutality on child in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday strongly condemned the brutality on child in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) .

In a statement issued by Ministry of Human Rights said that children in IO&JK continue to be blinded by pellet guns, adding that Heeba Jan was only 19 months old when her eyes were injured by pellet guns.

Hundreds of Kashmiri people blinded by pellets in India-held Kashmir. Dozens have lost lives.