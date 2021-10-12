NIA raids several locations in Kashmir valley

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in seven different locations In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA along with the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary and police raided several houses in Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama and Baramulla and terrorized inmates, Kashmir Media Service reported.

These raids, as per locals, are part of the Modi regime's plan to harass and terrorize people to silence their voice for right to self-determination.

Significantly, this is the second major search operation launched in two days. On October 10, nearly 15 areas were raided.