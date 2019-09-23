NIA to charge sheet Yasin Malik, 4 other hurriyat leaders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was all set to charge sheet Muhammad Yasin Malik along with four other top Hurriyat leaders in fake cases registered against them in 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was all set to charge sheet Muhammad Yasin Malik along with four other top Hurriyat leaders in fake cases registered against them in 2017.

According to Kashmir Media Service, three other Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Masarrat Aalam Butt were also arrested in connection with the so-called NIA probe.

Besides Hurriyat leaders, former MLA Engineer Rashid has also been arrested and named by the NIA in its charge sheet. Media reports said that the second supplementary charge sheet will be filed in the first week of October.

"This will be the most crucial charge sheet of NIA as per the profile of leaders," an NIA official said.

Interestingly, the NIA officer quoting Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the JKLF leader admitted that he played role in bringing together Hurriyat leaders and formed the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

The JRL spearheaded the violent agitations in 2016 in the Kashmir Valley, by issuing protest calendars leading to economic shutdown for over four months.