Over 23 Prisoners In IIOJK Are COVID Positive, 219 Under Quarantine

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:17 PM

Around 23 prisoners are COVID positive and 219 inmates are under quarantine across prisons in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Around 23 prisoners are COVID positive and 219 inmates are under quarantine across prisons in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official handout released by the authorities reads that 4,572 inmates are lodged in 13 jails of the territory.

It said that of these, 23 inmates (21 from Kathua jail, one from Kot Bhalwal jail and one from Jammu jail) are COVID positive.

It further stated that 219 inmates are under quarantine in prisons across the territory.

The handout says that at present, 635 inmates including 27 women are lodged in Srinagar Central Jail and there is no COVID positive case in the jail.

However, relatives of the detainees have said that many inmates have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and in the absence of proper testing facilities at the prisons, the number of the affected prisoners may be much higher than the figure claimed by the authorities.

