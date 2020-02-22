UrduPoint.com
Over A Dozen Youth Arrested In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:44 PM

Over a dozen youth arrested in IOK

Indian police and troops on Saturday arrested over a dozen youth during house raids in different areas of the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Indian police and troops on Saturday arrested over a dozen youth during house raids in different areas of the occupied territory.

The police and troops conducted raids in different areas of Tral in Pulwama district and arrested 12 persons dubbing them as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of freedom fighting, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police conducted searches in Heff area of Shopian and arrested three youth, Shahid Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Padder and Bilal Ahmad Teli, on the similar charges.

The police arrested another youth, Saqib Ahmad Lone, from Khansahib area of Badgam district.

