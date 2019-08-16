Pakistan lodges protest with India over recent ceasefire violations on LoC

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations on the line of control

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations on the line of control.Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr.

Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the foreign office in Islamabad on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Lipa and Battal Sectors.Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected.

He said the intended targeting of civilians is condemnable. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security, and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.