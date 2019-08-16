UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Lodges Protest With India Over Recent Ceasefire Violations On LoC

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan lodges protest with India over recent ceasefire violations on LoC

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations on the line of control

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations on the line of control.Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr.

Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the foreign office in Islamabad on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Lipa and Battal Sectors.Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected.

He said the intended targeting of civilians is condemnable. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security, and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Protest Foreign Office United Nations Line Of Control Lead May Asia

Recent Stories

Actor Mohsin Abbas interim bail extended till Aug ..

37 seconds ago

India opened Pandora's box by revoking special sta ..

39 seconds ago

Blast in Quetta claims five lives

40 seconds ago

Usman Buzdar, Ejaz Chaudhry discuss current situat ..

43 seconds ago

Two Pak cueists to feature in IBSF World U16 Snook ..

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 330 bn into mark ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.