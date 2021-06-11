UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Urges Int'l Community To Hold India Accountable For Grave HR Violations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan on Friday urged the international community to hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying the situation "warranted investigations under international scrutiny"

The Foreign Office in a statement said India continued to brutalize the defenceless Kashmiris in the IIOJK through extra-judicial killings in fake "encounters" and staged "cordon-and-search" operations, custodial torture and imposition of collective punishment.

"These atrocities cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions," the FO added.

The statement was issued in connection with June 11, 1991 Chotta Bazaar Massacre in Srinagar (IIOJK), where the Indian occupation forces had opened indiscriminate fire and killed 32 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children.

"Despite repeated demands of judicial inquiry, the victims and their families are still awaiting justice," the FO stressed.

The statement mentioned that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019 had recommended the establishment of Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate gross and systematic human rights violations in the IIOJK.

