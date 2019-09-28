Patwari suspended for malpractice in disbursement of tents for quake affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb here on Saturday suspended a Patwari for malpractice during course of disbursement of tents meant for the recent earthquake affectees in Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The suspended official of the State Revenue (Maal) Department was identified as Patwari Muhammad Arshad, found involved in mismanagement during the course of distribution of tents among those rendered shelter less following Sept. 24 deadly earthquake in the badly-affected areas of Mirpur sub division.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Mirpur Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan told APP here Saturday that the Commissioner has also ordered probe into the alleged deliberate mismanagement on the part of the suspended Patwari for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, in a media briefing here on Saturday warned that no dereliction of duties on the part of any of the officials engaged in relief and rehabilitation works would be tolerated and officials found involved in irregularities and mismanagement would be taken to task.

"The district administration is determined to ensure the transparent service of distribution of the relief goods among the affectees in earthquake-hit areas of the much-affected Mirpur sub division as well as adjoining areas of Khari Shareef, Jatlan and other areas where relief and rescue operations are in full swing", the ADC (G) said.