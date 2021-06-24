UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Parties Using Modern Tech To Attract Voters In AJK Elections

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:39 PM

Political parties using modern tech to attract voters in AJK elections

In the wake of upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the political parties and the potential candidates for the slot of Prime Minister are in race to win over each other using modern technology to attract maximum voters

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :In the wake of upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the political parties and the potential candidates for the slot of Prime Minister are in race to win over each other using modern technology to attract maximum voters.

Many of them are using data science for managing their workers, elections teams, and mobilizing their voters to get results in their favor like Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI did in 2018 general elections.

AJK has a significant Diaspora living abroad having quite an exposure of modern technology and is also willing to put this to use in the upcoming elections.

Following this trend, it is learnt through various sources, that many parties have contacted the team behind the Constituency Management System (CMS) which enabled PTI to secure victory in 2018 elections.

The top leadership of PTI had appreciated the success of CMS on its game changing role in Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) election strategy.

Apart from full preparation for the Election Day management, the system had helped PTI in identifying their voters, contacting them for polling, ensuring required vote mobilization and cast for candidate's winning results from each polling station.

The majority of PTI candidates followed Imran Khan's directive of using modern technology by implementing CMS which proved useful in pulling out voters even at the places where other communication systems were poor, leaving the other political parties and candidates scrambling due to archaic methods.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Poor Vote Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2018 From Top Race

Recent Stories

Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in ass ..

4 minutes ago

Ecuador records 1,931 new cases, 47 daily deaths f ..

11 minutes ago

China's Long March rocket launch has world's highe ..

11 minutes ago

Tunisia reports record 3,638 daily COVID-19 cases, ..

11 minutes ago

Two held with liquor in sargodha

11 minutes ago

Brainchild promotes Fizzah Shahid to Associate Dir ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.