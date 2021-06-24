Political parties using modern tech to attract voters in AJK elections

In the wake of upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the political parties and the potential candidates for the slot of Prime Minister are in race to win over each other using modern technology to attract maximum voters

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :In the wake of upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the political parties and the potential candidates for the slot of Prime Minister are in race to win over each other using modern technology to attract maximum voters.

Many of them are using data science for managing their workers, elections teams, and mobilizing their voters to get results in their favor like Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI did in 2018 general elections.

AJK has a significant Diaspora living abroad having quite an exposure of modern technology and is also willing to put this to use in the upcoming elections.

Following this trend, it is learnt through various sources, that many parties have contacted the team behind the Constituency Management System (CMS) which enabled PTI to secure victory in 2018 elections.

The top leadership of PTI had appreciated the success of CMS on its game changing role in Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) election strategy.

Apart from full preparation for the Election Day management, the system had helped PTI in identifying their voters, contacting them for polling, ensuring required vote mobilization and cast for candidate's winning results from each polling station.

The majority of PTI candidates followed Imran Khan's directive of using modern technology by implementing CMS which proved useful in pulling out voters even at the places where other communication systems were poor, leaving the other political parties and candidates scrambling due to archaic methods.