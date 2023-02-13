(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Monday that for the first time power had been transferred to the lower level through local government elections which would help solve the problems faced by the people at the grass-roots level.

"The government will provide all-out support to the elected representatives and fully empower them", he said in a statement.

Sardar Tanveer said he believed in upholding democratic and moral values, however, he would ensure strict discipline in the party.

Meanwhile, the AJK PM in another statement expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned scholar, writer and actor Zia Mohyeddin and condoled with his bereaved family.