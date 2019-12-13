Raja Farooq Haider Khan terms the state of Jammu and Kashmir irrevocable unit

(@FahadShabbir)

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed the state of Jammu and Kashmir irrevocable unit and said that India can't swallow it at any cost while the Kashmiri people will decide their future through plebiscite as envisaged in UN charter

He was addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly session here on Friday.

He also asked the government of Pakistan to back out from Shimla agreement and said that India has broke the accord itself after abrogating article 370 on August 5 and now the government of Pakistan should take move in the National Assembly and get out from Shimla accord and saying that the government of Pakistan has to decide that whether Kashmir issue was core issue for Pakistan or not, he added.

He told the House that whatever measures had been taken by India after August 5, 2019, were unlawful, unethical, illegitimate and against its own constitution and under this curtain India would never be able to divide the IHK and change its demography he said.

He said that Indian status in Held Kashmir is just an aggressor whereas, the Kashmir issue is disputed and to be settled under UNSC resolutions as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The AJK Premier said that according to UN charter Kashmiri people wishing the settlement of disputed territory through plebiscite and any out of box solution would not be acceptable to Kashmiri people, he maintained.

Farooq Haider asked the former Premiers of Azad Kashmir and leadership of all the political parties to come up and speak out openly on Kashmir situation in this crucial juncture, as it was their prime responsibility because it was our common national agenda.

Haider said the minorities of Kashmir would also be part of the plebiscite exercise as it is the unanimous slogan of all schools of thought and segments of the disputed state.

The PM observed that after August 5, Indian occupying forces not only lockdown the IHK and accelerated the state sponsored terrorism against Kashmiri people but also intensified the situation at LOC and resorted unprovoked firing and shelling which killed 40 innocent citizens and damaged dozens of residential houses and other properties.