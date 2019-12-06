UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People In Nasirabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:42 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad

A large number of people including students, teachers, civil society members and local administration officials took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Nasirabad district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of people including students, teachers, civil society members and local administration officials took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Nasirabad district on Friday.

The rally was taken out in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Zafar Muhammad Shahi from DC office and marched on various routes before gathering near the DC office.

The participants of the rally were holding placards inscribed with Kashmir freedom slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner regretted the silence of international organizations over brutalities of Indian army in occupied Kashmir, saying that the voice of Kashmiris could not be suppressed by the use of force.

He said Kashmir was the jugular vain of Pakistan. "Innocent people including women, children, aged men are suffering due to continuous imposition of curfew by India," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Civil Society Nasirabad Women From

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

2 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

2 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

2 minutes ago

International conference put forward recommendatio ..

7 minutes ago

Over a million children to be vaccinated against p ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.