Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of people including students, teachers, civil society members and local administration officials took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Nasirabad district on Friday.

The rally was taken out in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Zafar Muhammad Shahi from DC office and marched on various routes before gathering near the DC office.

The participants of the rally were holding placards inscribed with Kashmir freedom slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner regretted the silence of international organizations over brutalities of Indian army in occupied Kashmir, saying that the voice of Kashmiris could not be suppressed by the use of force.

He said Kashmir was the jugular vain of Pakistan. "Innocent people including women, children, aged men are suffering due to continuous imposition of curfew by India," he added.